Featured News
More Than A Champion
Brock Heffron ’19 had four world championships under his belt by age 13. But this Wabash student knows there is so much more he can do and is set out to prove it. Read More
Six Professors Earn Tenure
The sextet -- Crystal Benedicks, Sara Drury, Jeff Drury, Jill Lamberton, Colin McKinney, and Laura Wysocki -- is fully dedicated to student development both in the classroom and out. Read More
Cramer ’17 Captures Iconic Moment
One of the most iconic images of the College’s fall semester was captured by a Wabash senior. And because he recorded it with video, he also preserved some of the semester’s most memorable words. Read More